Raj MP seeks ban on teleserial for 'poor portrayal of Maharaja Surajmal

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) Hanuman Beniwal, a Lok Sabha member from Nagaur in Rajasthan, on Friday raised the issue of showing Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal in bad light in a television serial.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Beniwal sought a ban on the television serial “Punyashlok Ahilyabai” and demanded action against it’s makers.

The MP said that Maharaja Surajmal was an iconic personality, who never lost a battle in his life. However, the producers of the television serial showed him in poor light during an episode aired last month.

Beniwal demanded that the producer of the serial should apologise and there should be legal action against the TV serial’s director.

The lawmaker from Rajasthan said that earlier in Hindi film “Panipat” also, the Jat ruler had been shown in a poor light.

There have been protests against the TV serial in many parts of Rajasthan, especially in Bharatpur which is a Jat dominated area.

