ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Rajat Barmecha: As a child I was very short-tempered

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

By Arundhuti Banerjee

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) After making his Bollywood debut as a teenager with a much-loved performance in Vikramaditya Motwane’s 2010 film “Udaan”, actor Rajat Barmecha has followed his heart while trying to find his way through the maze of Bollywood. He is gearing up for the new season of the comedy web series “Hey Prabhu”. He plays the titular Tarun Prabhu, who is going through a lot of personal and professional hassles as he grows up.

The actor recalls how he was as a teenager. “In my childhood, I was very short-tempered, and that is not a cool thing. I used to get so angry as a kid that I would throw the remote at the TV, I would beat up my siblings, I would jump out from the balcony and run away from home out of anger. I used to get so angry. It is a very bad habit because being a short-tempered person, you do all the wrong things at that heat of the moment, and then later you realise and regret. But with time, I have changed and worked on myself. Now, I also get angry but for a more substantial reason, the irritation is not random anymore,” Rajat told IANS.

ADVERTISEMENT

What made Rajat angry now? “I hate it when people use plastic — those water bottles, single used plastic — that really angers me. I mean, those people are riding an expensive car, rolling down the window and throwing plastic bottles here and there while traveling — why? Despite reading so many reports, watching documentaries and talking about how single-use plastic is harmful, we are still using it!” replied the actor.

On the show, Rajat’s Tarun Prabhu is a social media influencer. Although his followers think he lives a picture-perfect life, in reality everything from his professional to personal life — including his sex life — is messed up.

“Hey Prabhu” season 2 also features Parul Gulati, Achint Kaur, Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, Sonyaa Ayodhya, Pryanca Talukdar, Rituraj Singh, Dev Dutt, Raj Bhansali and Neha Panda, and will streams on MX Player from March 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Arundhuti Banerjee can be contacted at arundhuti.b@ians.in)

–IANS

aru/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article1st Test: Nissanka ton helps SL turn tables on WI on Day 4
Next article'Nomadland' wins big at Producers Guild of America Awards (Ld)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Babu claims bronze; India finish para shooting WC with 7 medals

Rahul loves Krishna's aggression, bravery

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) K.L. Rahul on Thursday said he wasn't surprised with the performance of pace bowler M. Prasidh Krishna, who took four...

Orleans Masters badminton: Saina, Ira enter quarter-finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Orleans (France), March 25 (IANS) India's Saina Nehwal beat France's Marie Batomene 18-21, 21-15, 21-10 in a Round of 16 match to reach the...

India look to seal series, complete a 'hat-trick' (2nd ODI Preview)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) India will look to seal the three-match series against England in the second One-day International at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

Sonu Sood, chef Vikas Khanna touched by docu on migrant workers

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna have reacted to Vinod Kapri's latest documentary film '1232 Kms'

Why Jessica Alba stopped acting in films?

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 25 (IANS) Jessica Alba became a mother for the first time in 2008, and the Hollywood star feels that it...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates