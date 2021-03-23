Rajat Barmecha set to return with 'Hey Prabhu 2'

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actor Rajat Barmecha, who is known for his role in the film “Udaan”, will soon be seen reprising his role of Tarun Prabhu in the second season of the web series “Hey Prabhu”.

The actor plays the lead character of a social media guru with perfect online presence but a messed-up entity offline. He plays the role of a guy with a happy-go-lucky attitude yet dysfunctional life.

“Tarun is a character that was really fun for me to build up. I’ve loved playing this social media whiz who remains a problematic boy, trying to grow up and match the expectations of his family but still remains immature. I think he is someone that everyone can relate to and that’s great. This season is definitely going to be 10x the fun and drama!” Rajat says.

The show also stars Parul Gulati, Achint Kaur, Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, Sonyaa Ayodhya, Pryanca Talukdar, Rituraj Singh, Grusha Kapoor, Dev Dutt, Ashish Bhatia, Raj Bhansali and Neha Panda.

Well known actress Achint Kaur reprises her role of Mita in the series.

“‘Hey Prabhu 2’ speaks about issues everyone tackles at least once in their life and playing boss lady Meeta has been a pleasure. This season sees her trying unsuccessfully to stay calm in the face of changing times and Tarun doesn’t seem to be helping her cause. Shooting with Rajat and the other members of this crew has been delightful and I hope our offline camaraderie transfers to the screen and is appreciated by the viewers,” she says.

The show will air on MX Player from March 26.

–IANS

ym/vnc