Bollywood News

Rajeev Khandelwal on shooting experience in the time of Covid

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor Rajeev Khandelwal says the one thing he will never forget about shooting for the web series Naxalbari amid the pandemic was the paranoia owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“One of the things that I wouldn’t forget about this shoot was the paranoia arising out of Covid. The sanitisers after every take, the sanitisers for clothes, surface, food, and body — it was never-ending. The gargles, the steam, the kaadas, and hot water was the norm in between shots. Coughing or sneezing on the set was blasphemy! It was another world,” he recalled.

The series also stars Tina Datta, Sreejita Dey, Satyadeep Mishra, Shakti Anand and Aamir Ali, and is directed by Partho Mitra.

The nine-episode, action-packed series is a fictional account of the protagonist’s fight against a Naxal uprising. The show is slated to premiere on November 28 on Zee5.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's daughter pens poem on Covid-19 vaccine

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 12 (IANS) Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared a poem penned by his six-year-old daughter on the Covid-19 vaccine.Prithviraj re-shared a picture...
Wary Aus breaks tradition, picks Test stars for warm-ups vs India

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Breaking from tradition, Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday named nine members of the Test squad as part of the...
Neetu Kapoor set to shoot new film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Neetu Kapoor is all set to start shooting for her new film, and on Thursday she posted on Instagram to...
Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor-producer Tussar Kapoor shared his Thursday thoughts in a new post on social media.Tusshar posted a monochrome picture on Instagram...
