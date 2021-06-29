Rajesh Shringarpure wants to contribute to the cause of girl child education

Adv.

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Actor Rajesh Shringarpure, who plays Malhar Rao Holkar in the show “Punyashlok Ahilyabai”, says he feels strongly about the issue of girl child education, and would want to contribute to the cause.

“For quite some time, I have been meaning to collaborate with an NGO that caters to child education. Now, more than ever, we all need to step in and take initiatives that empower young kids and gives them a chance at living a good life,” Rajesh tells IANS.

The actor emphasises on why education for everyone is important. “Education is empowering, enlightening and opens innumerable doors to opportunities. I want to be a part in creating a solid, reliable and virtuous future of our nation. Needless to say, as our show has also highlighted, education is the only way to ensure that,” he says.

“Punyashlok Ahilyabai” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

