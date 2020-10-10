Rajesh Tailang fulfils his comic dream

Advtg.

Veteran actor Rajesh Tailang attempts a comic role in the upcoming film, Comedy Couple, and hopes to get more offers in the genre after the film releases.

Talking about his character in the film, Rajesh told IANS during the virtual trailer launch of the film on Friday: “I have done comedy in theatre but never on screen. This is the first time I have got a chance to do such a role. It was my dream to do comedy and with this film, I have fulfilled my dream. Actually, nobody gives me a chance to do comedy roles. Hopefully after this release, I will get more such roles.”

In the film, he plays father of the male protagonist, Deep, portrayed by Saqib Saleem.

Saqib said: “I think because (Rajesh) sir does not get a chance, in this film he seized the chance of exploring his character. He was enjoying himself while acting. I would also like to mention that in the trailer, where he picks up a bra and calls it ‘ladies ka baniyan’, that was actually Rajesh sir’s improvisation. So you can imagine how great he is with sense of humour.”

Directed by Nachilet Samant, the film ‘Comedy Couple’ also features Shweta Basu Prasad, Pooja Bedi and Pranay Manchanda, and releases on Zee5 on October 21. –ians/aru/vnc