Rajini fans slaughter goat to celebrate poster release; draw criticism

By Glamsham Bureau
Chennai, Sep 15 (IANS) The fans of Rajinikanth have once again proved that they could go to any extent to celebrate the release of the superstar’s movie.

On Wednesday, the fans of the star killed a goat and sprinkled its blood on the first look poster of Rajinikanth’s new movie “Annaathe”. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

V.M. Sudhakar, the president of All India Rajinikanth Rasigar Mandram (fans’ association), in a statement strongly objected the ‘irresponsible’ act of the mega star’s supporters.

“This is not only regrettable, but also condemnable. We request that nobody should indulge in such obnoxious act,” Sudhakar said in the statement.

–IANS

aal/arm

