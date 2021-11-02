Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' to release in over 1,100 theatres worldwide

- Advertisement -

Chennai, Nov 2 (IANS) Megastar Rajinikanth’s ‘Annaatthe’, which has triggered huge expectations among fans and the public, will have as big a release abroad as it has in India.

The film, which is scheduled to hit screens for Deepavali, will release in over 1,100 overseas theatres.

Sun Pictures, which has produced the film, claimed that this was the biggest overseas release for a Tamil film.

The production house, in a tweet, said ‘Annaatthe’ would be screened in as many as 677 theatres in the United States alone.

In the UAE, which has a considerable number of Indians, the film will release in 117 screens.

In Malaysia, the film would be screened in 110 theatres, while in neighbouring Singapore, it would be screened in 23 theatres. The film will be screened in 86 screens in the island nation of Sri Lanka.

The family entertainer, which has been directed by Siva, will release in 17 theatres in Canada and 35 theatres in the United Kingdom. It will release in 43 theatres in Europe and in 85 theatres in Australia and New Zealand.

With just a day to go for the film’s release, the excitement seems to be rising by the minute.

The film, which, apart from Rajinikanth, also features Nayanthara, Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh and Jagapathi Babu among others, has music by Imman and cinematography by Vetri.

–IANS

mani/kr