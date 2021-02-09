ADVERTISEMENT
Rajiv Kapoor passes away due to Heart attack

Late actor Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor's younger brother Rajiv Kapoor passes away due to Heart attack.

Rajiv Kapoor was 58 years old. He suffered a massive heart attack, following which Randhir Kapoor rushed him to Inlaks Hospital, which was the closest medical facility available in Chembur. The doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Rajiv’s sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to confirm the news. Sharing a photo of the actor, Neetu wrote, “RIP 🙏.

Rajiv Kapoor is known for his performance in ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ (1985) and ‘Ek Jaan Hain Hum’ (1983). He was also the director of ‘Prem Granth’, which starred Rishi Kapoor in the lead.

