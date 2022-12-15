scorecardresearch
Rajkumar Santoshi returns as director after nine years with 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh'

By Glamsham Bureau

Director Rajkumar Santoshi, who is known giving films like ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, ‘Ghayal, ‘Khakee’, ‘China Gate’, ‘Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani’ and ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’, is returning to the director’s chair after a hiatus of nine years with ‘Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh’.

His last directorial was ‘Phata Poster Nikhla Hero’ starring Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz.

‘Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh’ depicts the war of two extreme opposite ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse.

The makers dropped a video recently to announce the film. The movie will feature soundtrack by Oscar and Grammy winning composer A R Rahman.

Produced by Manila Santoshi of Santoshi Productions LLP , the film is a PVR Pictures Release. The film will release theatrically on January 26, 2023 on the occasion of the Republic Day.

