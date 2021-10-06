HomeBollywoodNews

Rajkummar, Kriti-starrer 'Hum Do Hamare Do' teaser unveiled

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) The makers of ‘Hum Do Humare Do’ have unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon on Wednesday which promises to be a complete laugh riot.

‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ teaser begins as we see Rajkummar stuck in a pickle, when lady love Kriti summons his parents to speak about their marriage.

What follows is a hilarious journey as our leading man may be forced to “adopt” a brand new set of parents.

Presented by Dinesh Vijan, ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ also stars Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah and Aparshakti Khurana. It is directed by Abhishek Jain, produced by Dinesh Vijan, a Maddock Original film, starts streaming from October 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

