Bollywood News

Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar wrap up 'Badhaai Do' shoot

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar have completed shooting for their upcoming film Badhaai Do.

Rajkummar posted two pictures on Instagram posing with Bhumi and the film’s director Harshvardhan Kulkarni.

“Out of the sets and straight into your heartsa It’s a WRAP! Can’t wait for y’all to see the film! #BadhaaiDo,” Rajkummar wrote as the caption.A

Bhumi posted the same pictures on the photo-sharing website and wrote: “It’s a wrap for Shardul & Sumi. This picture does no justice to what we & the entire team felt while shooting this film – Pure love for each other, constant laughs and memories for a lifetime #BadhaaiDo

“@rajkummar_rao and #harshwardhankulkarni you both are and my entire team – Thank You For Making This Such A Memorable One.”

She added that she feels lucky to have worked with them and thanked the entire team of the film.

Badhaai Do is the second instalment in the Badhaai Ho franchise. While the first film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, the new film will see Bhumi team with Rajkummar to take the franchise forward.

The film is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who helmed the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer comedy “Hunterr” (2015), and is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who earlier wrote Badhaai Ho.

–IANS

dc/pgh

LATEST UPDATES

