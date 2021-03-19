ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Rajkummar Rao completes 11 years in Bollywood, thanks fans

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actor Rajkummar Rao uploaded a slide show of his film stills on Friday evening, to celebrate 11 years in the film industry. He also wrote an emotional message for fans in the Instagram post, thanking them for their love and support.

“GRATITUDE. So thankful for these 11 wonderful years and the amount of love that has been showered on me. Right from my first film till this day – you all never stopped believing in me, big thank you for that. All this wouldn’t have been possible without your love and support. Here’s a promise that I will continue working the hardest and will entertain each one of you always and forever. Big love,” he wrote.

The actor made his debut with the 2010 film “Love Sex Aur Dhokha” and later went on to do films such as “Shahid”, “Aligarh”, “Newton” and “Made In China”. He won a National Award for his titular role in Hansal Mehta’s 2013 film “Shahid”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor was recently seen in the Oscar-nominated film “The White Tiger”. His next release is “Badhaai Do”, opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

–IANS

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMouni Roy: Bhagwat Geeta must be part of school curriculum
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Ajay Devgn launches ‘The Big Bull’ trailer, attracts comparisons

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Hansal Mehta reacts to 'The Big Bull' comparison, says there can be multiple tales on the same story
Read more
News

Deepika Agarwal to enter 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa 2'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actress Deepika Agarwal, who was last seen in the TV show "Meri Awaaz Hi Meri Pehchaan", will join the...
Read more
News

Rajkummar Rao flaunts washboard abs

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actor Rajkummar Rao posted a shirtless picture flaunting six packs on Instagram on Friday. The actor said he had...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Rajkummar Rao completes 11 years in Bollywood, thanks fans

Mouni Roy: Bhagwat Geeta must be part of school curriculum

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy feels the Bhagwat Geeta must be made a part of academic curriculum across India. The actress...

"Haathi Mere Saathi" director Prabhu Solomon: Don't want to be a cliched filmmaker

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Yashika MathurChennai, March 19 (IANS) Tamil director Prabhu Solomons trilingual film "Haathi Mere Saathi" stars Rana Daggubati, and is scheduled to release...

Dharmendra reminds all to wear mask as Maharashtra records new high

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Veteran star Dharmendra on Friday tweeted to remind people to wear masks and maintain social distancing, after Maharashtra registered...

Amazon announces 2nd edition of 'Smbhav Awards'

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 19 (IANS) Amazon India on Friday announced the 2nd edition of 'Amazon Smbhav Awards' to celebrate the spirit of businesses, innovators...

Sony unveils PlayStation 5 VR controllers

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 19 (IANS) Sony has revealed new controllers for its next-gen VR system for PlayStation 5 consoles."The new VR controller enables...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates