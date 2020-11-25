Advtg.
Rajkummar Rao: Never forget why you started

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actot Rajkummar Rao has shared words of wisdom in his latest post on social media.

Rajkummar posted a monochrome picture on Instagram. In the image, he looks pensive and seems like he is in deep thought.

“Never forget Why you started,” Rajkummar captioned the image.

His actress girlfriend Patralekhaa could not stop gushing at the picture and wrote “Uff” along with some fire emojis.

Rajkummar replied saying: “You Uff Uff.”

Rajkummar’s latest film “Ludo” released digitally. The Anurag Basu directorial is a dark humour anthology comprising four stories. Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi and Sanya Malhotra are also seen playing important characters in the film.

The actor’s other film “Chhalaang” also released on an OTT platform over the Diwali weekend. He has “Badhaai Do” and “RoohiAfza” coming up.

–IANS

dc/vnc

