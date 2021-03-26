ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Rajkummar Rao: Call me Raj, it’s a nice name

Rajkummar Rao has a candid retort when you tell him he is successful enough now to be called a star!

By Glamsham Bureau
Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao: Call me Raj, it's a nice name
ADVERTISEMENT

Rajkummar Rao has a candid retort when you tell him he is successful enough now to be called a star. “You can call me whatever, but call me Raj. I think Raj is a nice name,” says the actor, in a conversation with IANS.

The actor, who won the National Award in 2014 for his title role in Shahid, has given memorable roles in numerous films in his 11-year-old career – notably, Aligarh, Bareilly Ki Barfi, CityLights, Omerta, Newton and Trapped. Despite fame and awards, he has always come across as grounded. How does he manage to stay that way?

“God has not given me wings to fly so there is no point flying! I am doing this for myself because I saw this dream when I was a kid who wants to act. I wanted to be an actor and acting gives me the most amount of happiness and I am doing this for my sanity and for my own happiness. It reaches out to so many people and you get so much love from them,” he replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t see any reason for me to not be real. I am an actor by profession but before that I am just a normal guy,” he added.

Over his decade-long journey in Hindi cinema, Rajkummar has featured in many slice-of-life, realistic and drama films. One genre missing from his filmography is an out-and-out commercial masala entertainer, something Bollywood is famous for.

“Never say never. I haven’t really given a thought to it honestly and not like I have gotten such films but if I get a script like that, which has some base story attached to it, then I would love to a try. Why not?” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

–By Durga Chakravarty

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAyushmann Khurrana, the fastest growing icon – Duff & Phelps Most Valuable Celebrity
Next articleShehnaaz Gill’s swag on point
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Ekta Kapoor-Dibakar Banerjee reunite for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD2)

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Love Sex Aur Dhokha completes 11 years; Ekta Kapoor Dibakar Banerjee reunite for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD2)
Read more
Lyrics

Roohi – Bhootni Song Lyrics

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Check out the song lyrics of Bhootni from Roohi starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma
Read more
Lyrics

Roohi – Kiston Mein Tu Pyaar Kar Song Lyrics

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Check out the song lyrics of Kiston Mein Tu Pyaar Kar from Roohi starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Guess who runs Bollywood Now?

Barty, Sabalenka progress at Miami Open

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Miami, March 26 (IANS) World number one Ashleigh Barty of Australia and seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus each fended off match points...

Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar to host 2022 women's Asian Cup

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, TransStadia in Ahmedabad and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar have...

2nd ODI: England opt to bowl (Toss)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

2nd ODI: Pant replaces injured Iyer as England bowl first (Ld)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

BCCI calls Kohli's dropped catch in 1st ODI 'brilliant fielding effort'

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli had dropped his England counterpart Eoin Morgan in the 17th over of the first ODI but...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates