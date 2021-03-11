Rajkummar Rao pens emotional note to mark mother's death anniversary

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actor Rajkummar Rao penned an emotional note for his mother to mark her fifth death anniversary. The actor said his mother taught him to be compassionate and never lose faith even in unfriendly situations.

Rajkummar took to Instagram to share a photograph from his childhood, where he poses with his mother.

“It’s been 5 years, Maa, since you left us, but, there has not even been a single day since, wherein, I haven’t felt your presence. Nothing in this world would have been possible for me without your blessings and I know your blessings are still there with me. Mothers are the best and there is nothing in this world more valuable than a mother. I see you in every mother out there. I know you are happy wherever you are and you must be having a great time with papa and blessing us from there. I’ll always try and make you proud Mummy ji. Thank you,for teaching me the two valuable lessons —

1) Compassion

2) To always have faith despite the unfriendly circumstances

I am proud to be your son.”

Rajkummar’s mother breathed her last in March 2016. She reportedly succumbed to a heart attack. At the time, the actor was shooting for his film “Newton”.

The actor’s latest film “Roohi” hits the theatres on March 11. The horror comedy film helmed by Hardik Mehta also features Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

–IANS

