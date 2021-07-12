Adv.
BollywoodNews

Rajkummar Rao posts a contemplative black and white portrait

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Actor Rajkummar Rao took to social media on Monday and shared a black and white portrait in a contemplative mood.

“Classic,” wrote Rajkummar on his Instagram page.

In the picture post, the actor is seen dressed in a denim jacket sitting on a couch in a thoughtful mood.

Rajkummar’s girlfriend Patralekhaa commented on his picture with a heart emoji.

The actor was seen last in “Roohi” and “The White Tiger”.

His upcoming films are “Hit” opposite Sanya Malhotra and “Badhaai Do” opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

–IANS

eka/vnc

