Bollywood News

Rajkummar Rao starts preparation for 'naya kirdaar'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao has started prepping for his next new character, going by his latest social media post.

Rajkummar posted a picture on his Instagram. In the image, the actor is seen posing in the gym. His back is towards the camera while he is shirtless and is sporting just gym pants.

The actor wrote in Hindi: “Naya kirdaar. Nayi taiyaari. (New role. New preparation).”

He did not share what he was preparing for in the picture he shared.

Rajkummar’s friends from the industry took to the comment section with excitement.

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a fire emoji.

Filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra said: “Kya baat hai”.

Rajkummar’s latest film “Ludo” released digitally. The Anurag Basu directorial is a dark humour anthology comprising four stories. Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi and Sanya Malhotra are also seen playing important characters in the film.

The actor’s other film “Chhalaang” also released on an OTT platform over the Diwali weekend. The actor also has Badhaai Do and “RoohiAfza” coming up.

–IANS

dc/vnc

