Rajkummar Rao to star in Anubhav Sinha's social drama 'Bheed'

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has announced his next film titled ‘Bheed’, a social drama starring National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao.

Anubhav said: “‘Bheed’ is one of those titles that the whole team jumps at the moment you propose it.”

Talking about roping in Rajkummar for the lead role, the director said that for him, “casting was crucial”.

He added: “Raj is a very intriguing actor. He is one of the very few actors who can be so successfully transparent in a story. There always was a keen desire to work with him and I am looking forward to it.”

On working with Sinha, Rajkummar says it is a matter of “great honour and privilege to collaborate with a filmmaker who has such a distinct voice”.

“I have always found myself gravitating towards stories that trigger conversation. Even as an entertainer, I want my work to get people thinking. This is an important subject and the character needs me to stretch myself as an artist, beyond my comfort zone. I can’t wait to start shooting and lose myself in this universe.”

‘Bheed’ is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks.

Bhushan Kumar said: “Anubhav and I have a long standing relationship since Tum Bin. And every outing together is even more exciting than the last one. Thappad is a film I am incredibly proud of and I can’t wait for ‘Bheed’ to kick off. It’s another of Anubhav’s deeply stirring stories and I am so proud to join hands with him yet again on this one.

“Raj is a wonderful actor and I can’t think of anyone better to pull off a film like this.”

The film will be shot across Lucknow. It is expected to go on floors in November as the unit continues their pre-production for the next few weeks.

