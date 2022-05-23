scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Rajpal Yadav was mistaken for a transgender while shooting for 'Ardh'

By Glamsham Bureau
Rajpal Yadav was mistaken for a transgender while shooting for 'Ardh'
Rajpal Yadav in Palash Muchhal's Ardh still _ pic courtesy yt
- Advertisement -

Actor Rajpal Yadav talks about his upcoming film, ‘Ardh’ in which he is playing the role of a transgender. He revealed how in reality people thought he is a transgender during the shoot and no one recognised him.

He shares: ‘When we were shooting, I was dressed up as a kinnar and walking through traffic.”

- Advertisement -

“Interestingly, no one recognised me, and one even went on to hand me a ten rupee note confusing me with an actual kinnar. This was a humbling experience for me as an actor,” he adds.

In ‘Ardh’, Rajpal plays the role of an aspiring actor who struggles to get his big break in films, despite auditioning every day. He then dress up as a transgender to support his wife and his son. The film also stars actors Rubina Dilaik, and Hiten Tejwani in the lead roles alongside Rajpal Yadav.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAdah Sharma takes rigorous sword fighting lessons for her next
Next articlePakistani singer Abrar ul Haq claims Karan Johar ‘copied’ his song in ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’!
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Pooja Hegde

Himanshi Khurana

Kiara Advani

Sidharth Shukla

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,055,648FansLike
52,206FollowersFollow
7,060FollowersFollow
59,998FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US