A smashing teaser of ‘Toofaan’ starring Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal was recently unveiled on social media by the makers. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra this storm of a film was extensively shot in real locations to achieve an authentic look and feel.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shares, “The script demanded some very real and raw locations and it was most definitely not an easy job. We got into it knowing the challenges, but those that were definitely worth exploring. We shot in Dongri and Nagpada for about a month. The residents in the area were extremely accommodating and lovely to work with. Overall it was a demanding yet pleasant experience for us to work on this very very special film.”

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra further added, “Shooting in real locations with a loved star like Farhan Akhtar, was a challenge. In areas like Dongri, controlling the crowd for the first few days was also a task for the team. But gradually, the crowd became more cordial and made it easy for us to shoot.”

Dongri and Nagpada are one of the most populated neighbourhoods in Mumbai, famous for it’s ‘old Bombay’ charm. Also, these places are known for the notorious gangs. The combination of a supremely talented cast along with an accomplished director is sure to bring magic to our screens.

‘Toofaan’ is Farhan & Rakeysh’s second sports film together after the award winning ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ in 2013 which received a lot of love and support from audiences. With the sport of boxing as its backdrop, Toofaan is a dramatic love story of a goon from the streets of Dongri and a middle class doctor who not only changes his life but gives him its largest purpose. The response on the teaser has been fantastic and the audiences can’t wait to see what this actor-director has in store for them.

Toofaan is presented by Amazon in association with Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra & Farhan Akhtar & is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Toofaan, the inspirational sports drama will premier on Amazon Prime Video – 21st May 2021.