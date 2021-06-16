Adv.
Rakhi Sawant gets first shot for Covid vaccine

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actress and reality TV star Rakhi Sawant on Wednesday posted an Instagram video that show her getting her first shot of Covid-19 vaccine.

In the clip, she is seen singing a song while getting the jab.

“Ho gayi meri pehli dose! Ab wait karo meri new video ki (done with my first dose! Now wait for my new video): #DreamMeinEntry. Dhamaka Hain! #ComingSoon. #GirlsNightOut#GETVACCINATED@saregama_official@shabinakhanofficial,” Rakhi wrote as caption.

Rakhi was heard singing the number “Dream mein entry”, a music video she will soon be seen featuring in.

The actress recently started work on her upcoming web series called “Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn”, directed by Marukh Mirza.

–IANS

dc/vnc

