ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Rakhi Sawant tries channelling her inner Sridevi

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant wonders who would reprise Sridevis starring role if the 1986 superhit Nagina was remade today. She posted the question with a clip from the film on Instagram.

In the clip, Rakhi’s face is morphed onto Sridevi’s body. While she posted her wish to relive Sridevi’s evergreen avatar as the snake-woman, Rakhi got the name of the film wrong.

 

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love #sridevi Ji one of my fav film is #Naagin if remade who should they cast — see and put ur choices in comment#rakhisawant #biggboss14,” Rakhi captioned the image. 

In Harmesh Malhotra’s Nagina, Sridevi stars as Rajni, an ‘icchhadhari naagin’ who, in human form, marries a rich man (played by Rishi Kapoor) and has to protect him from an evil ‘tantrik’ (Amrish Puri). The film is still recalled for Laxmikant-Pyarelal’s superhit music, especially the Sridevi dance number Main naagin tu sapera sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

Nagina had a sequel titled Nigahen in 1988, where Sridevi returned opposite Sunny Deol. However, the sequel failed to scale the first film’s blockbuster stature.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleDrug dealer in SSR probe gets 14-day judicial custody
Next articleSpaceX wants to beam Starlink Internet into trucks, ships
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa's quirky spin to 'Pawri' meme

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Punjabi stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa are the latest names to join the viral "Pawri ho ri hai"...
Read more
News

Celebrities who drew social media ire recently

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha have faced the wrath of social media users who have criticised them
Read more
News

Rahul Vaidya shares a lovely post for Disha Parmar, his mother and sister

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Rahul Vaidya came to highlight suddenly when he proposed to his long-term girlfriend Disha Parmar
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021