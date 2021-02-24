ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Rakhi Sawant urges fans to pray for her mother

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Rakhi Sawants mother Jaya Sawant is battling cancer, a fact that came to light during her recent stay on Bigg Boss 14. The reality TV star has now requested fans to pray for her mother.

“Please pray for mom ,she is undergoing cancer treatment,” Rakhi posted on Instagram along with a picture of her mother.

Fans and industry colleagues had good wishes for Rakhi’s mother.

Actress Rashami Desai posted with a heart emoji: “Will surly pray for her speedy recovery and more important god give her more power. You are stronger then anyone baby your prayer works like magic.”

“Get well soon auntie,” wrote actress Bandgi Kalra.

Actress Kamya Panjabi took to Twitter to applaud the Rakhi’s journey in the show despite her mother not being well.

“Well dis is Rakhi’s 1st post aft bb14 finale,i m numb I hv no words, some1 who entertained da world so much past few months,was goin thru dis? Can u even imagine? Koi tujhse kya mukabla karega @IAMREALRAKHI tu toh sabse upar aur sabse anokhi nikli..u r a winner in life #Staystrong (sic),” posted Kamya.

Rakhi was a finalist on season 14 of Bigg Boss. She walked away with Rs 14 lakh from the show during the grand finale on Sunday.

–IANS

anj/vnc

Previous articleBollywood plans a big comeback with sequels
Next articleDon Lee wants to cast Mahesh Manjrekar as a gangster!
