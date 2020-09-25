Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash join NCB probe in drug case

Advtg.

A day after skipping the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh deposed before the drug law enforcement agency in a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone manager Karishma Prakash also deposed before the agency for questioning.

According to the NCB officials, Rakul was first to arrive at the NCB office followed by Karishma.

The development comes two days after the NCB summoned Deepika, Rakul, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others.

On Thursday, NCB recorded the statement of Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi and fashion designer Simone Khambatta.

NCB sources said that they all have been summoned after their names surfaced in WhatsApp chats accessed by the NCB and during the questioning of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

The source said that these celebrities will be questioned about how and from whom they procured drugs and whether they were meant for personal consumption or for someone else.

The source further said that while probing the link of the Kwan Talent Management Agency in the case, Deepika’s chats with Karishma surfaced. Karishma handled Deepika’s account at Kwan till 2017.

According to an NCB official, the names of Sara and Shraddha came up in two drug cases registered by the agency.

The official said that the NCB is presently investigating two separate cases which revolve around the drug cartel that is active in the tinsel town. The first case was registered on the directions of the top brass of the NCB after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) forwarded a brief note on Rhea and her brother Showik’s WhatsApp chats.

In its FIR number 15, the NCB claimed, “Analysis of WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty with other entities reflect the angle of conspiracy and abetment in possession, sale, purchase, consumption, transportation and usage of substances covered under the NDPS Act.”

In the second case (FIR number 16), the NCB has so far arrested 19 persons, including Rhea and Showik.

The NCB has also recorded the statements of Kwan CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar, producer Madhu Mantena Varma and Sushant’s talent manager Jaya Saha.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. –IANS/aks/dpb