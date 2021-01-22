Bollywood News

Rakul Preet hints at new series coming up?

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh on Friday described herself as an old soul with young eyes in a new post on social media. In the caption, Rakul seems to promise fans that the announcement of a new series is coming soon.

The 30-year-old star posted a picture on Instagram that captures her hiding behind a white curtain, with only half of her face is visible.

“Just an old soul with young eyes and a vintage heart #newshootseries #comingsoon,” she captioned the image.

Rakul has a string of projects lined up. She will be seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor in a cross-border romance. The actress will also be seen in Thank God, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra. The film is pitched as a slice of life comedy with a message.

Her other film coming up is MayDay, with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. The film is directed and produced by Devgn.

–IANS

