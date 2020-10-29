Rakul Preet reveals what she did while waiting for a shot

Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh has given a glimpse to fans of what she is prone to do while waiting for a shot.

Rakul posted a picture on Instagram, where she is poses in a bright yellow off-shoulder sweater paired with striped blue and white cotton shorts.

“While waiting for shot, Pout kiya, candid type pose kiya aur post kiya,” she captioned the image.

Advtg.

In the comment section, actress Lakshmi Manchu wrote: “Cutie.”

Rakul will soon be seen sharing screen space with actor Arjun Kapoor in a rom-com.

She was recently summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in a drug-related case along with actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, as part of investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Advtg.

–IANS

dc/vnc