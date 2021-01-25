Rakul Preet shares her sunshine mantra

ADVERTISEMENT
Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh spreads sunshine mood in her new Instagram image, and urges everyone to follow their dreams.
In the picture, she is seen sitting dressed in a floral crop top paired with high waisted jeans.
“Follow your dreams, they know the way #sunshinegirl #mondaymood,” she wrote as the caption.
Rakul has a string of projects lined up. She will be seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor in a cross-border romance. The actress will also be seen in Thank God, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra. The film is pitched as a slice of life comedy with a message.
Her other film coming up is MayDay, with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. The film is directed and produced by Devgn.
–IANS
