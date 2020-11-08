Advtg.
Bollywood News

Rakul Preet Singh has lost track of day, night

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh has been working really hard and lost track of day and night.

Rakul made the confession on Instagram. In the image, the actress is seen getting her hair and make done for the film she is currently shooting.

On the picture, she wrote: “#Nightshootmode. When you have lost track of day/night”.

Advtg.

Recently, Rakul shared that a bling bag is one of the main characters in her upcoming film, which also features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Rakul posted a picture on Instagram, where Arjun is seen giving a metallic coloured bag to the actress.

“That bling bag is also one of the main characters what say @kaachua @arjunkapoor #lifeonset #laughter #worklife,” Rakul Preet said.

Advtg.

The yet-untitled film is a romantic comedy is directed by Kaashvie Nair.

–IANS

dc/vd

Advtg.
Previous articleSRH more efficient at building their innings than DC

Related Articles

News

Rakul Preet Singh reveals an unusual 'main character' from her next film

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh reveals that a bling bag is one of the main characters in her upcoming film,...
Read more
News

Yami Gautam reveals why she ditched car ride after pack-up

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Yami Gautam is in love with the beauty and fresh air of Himachal Pradesh, so much much so that she...
Read more
News

NCB quizzes Deepika's ex-manager in drugs case

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday questioned actress Deepika Padukone's former manager Karishma Prakash in connection with a drugs...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Rakul Preet Singh has lost track of day, night 1

Rakul Preet Singh has lost track of day, night

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh has been working really hard and lost track of day and night.Rakul made the confession on...
Rakul Preet Singh has lost track of day, night 2

SRH more efficient at building their innings than DC

Rakul Preet Singh has lost track of day, night 3

Taapsee undergoes intense hamstring exercises

Rakul Preet Singh has lost track of day, night 3

Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon

Rakul Preet Singh has lost track of day, night 3

Disha Patani shares glamorous photos with fans

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Gautam Gambhir tests negative for Covid-19

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks