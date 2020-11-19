Advtg.
Rakul Preet Singh in Big B-Ajay Devgn starrer 'Mayday'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh will co-star with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama, Mayday. The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn.

The actress will be seen in the role of a pilot. This is her second film with Ajay after “De De Pyaar De”.

“I have worked with Ajay sir in the past and (I am) extremely thrilled to be working with him yet again as his co-pilot in a film where he is not just my co-star but director too,” Rakul said.

“When I decided to be an actor like all the other aspiring actors I had a dream to work with Mr. Bachchan and I am glad that with this film my dream to share screen space with him will come true,” she added.

Rakul will begin the shoot of “Mayday” mid-December in Hyderabad.

Big B and Ajay have worked together in “Major Sahab”, “Khakee”, “Satyagraha” and “Hindustan Ki Kasam”, and the new film, which belongs to the drama genre, sees the two stars collaborate after over seven years. Their last outing together, “Satyagraha”, released in August 2013.

It is said that Ajay will be seen playing a pilot. Details about Big B’s character are being kept under wraps.

–IANS

