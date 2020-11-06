Advtg.
Bollywood News

Rakul Preet Singh reveals an unusual 'main character' from her next film

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh reveals that a bling bag is one of the main characters in her upcoming film, which also features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Rakul posted a picture on Instagram, where Arjun is seen giving a metallic coloured bag to the actress.

“That bling bag is also one of the main characters what say @kaachua @arjunkapoor #lifeonset #laughter #worklife,” Rakul Preet said.

Advtg.

The yet-untitled film is a romantic comedy is directed by Kaashvie Nair.

Rakul recently shared a picture posing with vegetables and spoke of veganism.

“There is so much I can eat being vegan .. and no I don’t mean just lettuce Veganism is a lifestyle not a diet or a fad. It’s as simple as dal, roti , sabzi. Happy world vegan day #eatclean #healthyliving,” she wrote.

Advtg.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleKriti Kharbanda down with malaria
Next articleKajol wishes to donate extra kilos

Related Articles

News

Yami Gautam reveals why she ditched car ride after pack-up

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Yami Gautam is in love with the beauty and fresh air of Himachal Pradesh, so much much so that she...
Read more
News

NCB quizzes Deepika's ex-manager in drugs case

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday questioned actress Deepika Padukone's former manager Karishma Prakash in connection with a drugs...
Read more
News

'Yaariyan' actor Himansh Kohli: Most important point yet to come in my career

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Young actor Himansh Kohli will soon start shooting for the comedy drama, Boondi Raita. He says he is enjoying his...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Rakul Preet Singh reveals an unusual 'main character' from her next film 1

Kriti Kharbanda down with malaria

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Actress Kriti Kharbanda has been diagnosed with malaria. Bored of resting, she has asked fans to send her memes.The actress...
Rakul Preet Singh reveals an unusual 'main character' from her next film 2

Elli AvrRam plays pool in bikini by the beach

Rakul Preet Singh reveals an unusual 'main character' from her next film 3

How Priyanka Chopra avoided wardrobe mishap on Miss World stage

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

How IPL table toppers have fared on way to finals

Rakul Preet Singh reveals an unusual 'main character' from her next film 3

After Poonam Pandey, Milind Soman's nude pic creates stir in Goa

Rakul Preet Singh reveals an unusual 'main character' from her next film 3

Kajol wishes to donate extra kilos

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks