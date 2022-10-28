scorecardresearch
Rakul Preet Singh's vacay pics from Maldives have set mercury soaring

Rakul Preet Singh, who has had back-to-back releases this year with 'Thank God' being her latest, has jetted off to Maldives for a brief vacation

By Glamsham Bureau
Rakul Preet Singh's vacay pics from Maldives have set mercury soaring
Rakul Preet Singh's vacay pics from Maldives have set mercury soaring

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who has had back-to-back releases this year with ‘Thank God’ being her latest, has jetted off to Maldives for a brief vacation after a busy schedule of promotions, shoots, and juggling multiple projects.

Taking to her social media, the actress dropped a super hot photo from her vacation in the Maldives. She can be seen rocking an orange swimsuit, with her hair tied up in a high bun while sitting by the beach. She captioned the picture as, “#thankgod for a holiday”

A source close to the actor also revealed that this is Rakul’s first vacation in the last 8 to 10 months as she has been continuously shooting, promoting and working on her films and brands. So, this time around she squeezed in time for a 4-day vacation for herself.

After having impressed everyone with her role as a pilot, robotics engineer, teacher, Rakul is garnering positive response for her work in ‘Thank God’.

