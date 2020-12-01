Rakulpreet Singh is a 'water freak'

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rakulpreet Singh shared a picture on Instagram from her Maldivian holiday, calling herself a water freak. In the picture Rakul is seen standing on a flyboard.

“Fall 7 times , stand up 8.. just that here I fell 70 times #flyboard #waterfreak,” Rakulpreet wrote of her flyboarding experience.

The image has over 105K likes.

Rakul is all set to star alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama “Mayday”. The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The actress will be seen in the role of a pilot. This is her second film with Ajay after “De De Pyaar De”.

She will begin the shoot of “Mayday” mid-December in Hyderabad.

–IANS

dc/vnc