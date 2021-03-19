ADVERTISEMENT
Ralph Fiennes: I find this age of accusation and need to condemn irrational

By Glamsham Bureau
London, March 18 (IANS) British actor Ralph Fiennes, who played the role of Lord Voldemort in the “Harry Potter” film franchise, has defended the author of the books, JK Rowling, who was slammed for her comments that most felt offended the transgender community.

However, the 58-year-old Fiennes agreed that Rowling’s criticism has gone a bit too far.

“I can’t understand the vitriol directed at her,” he said in an interview with The Telegraph.

“I can understand the heat of an argument, but I find this age of accusation and the need to condemn irrational. I find the level of hatred that people express about views that differ from theirs, and the violence of language towards others, disturbing,” added Fiennes.

Talking about the controversy surrounding Rowling after she repeatedly offended members of the transgender community last summer, Fiennes said that he would “hate a world where the freedom of that kind of voice is stifled”.

“We need to have those voices that risk being offensive,” Fiennes continued, explaining that the world needs art that “could shake the scenery, that could get inside us and make us angry and turn us on”.

–IANS

smg/vnc

