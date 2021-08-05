Ram Alladi’s ‘Ra’s- Metanoia’ looks every bit the director’s promise

- Advertisement -

Depicting history in a period movie is honestly not an easy feat. While the filmmakers often add a slice of fiction and their imagination to the story, they still go to be authentic about the era they’re bringing live on the big screen and director Ram Alladi’s ‘Ra’s Metanoia’ is one of them. Premiered last year on several international film festivals it is based on Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi’s life and most significantly, his memoir, Magic Spell Of A Book.

The film is shot entirely in USA and it combines vintage film styling with state of the art computer-generated sets to create this spellbinding non-linear story of Gandhiji. A periodic drama with historically accurate elements, ‘Ra’s Metanoia’ takes the audience through the key moments in Gandhi’s life; from childhood to his untimely death in 1948 in New Delhi.

- Advertisement -

‘Ra’s Metanoia’ has won major critical acclaim. It has been praised for its accurate portrayal of the life of Gandhi, his love for music and also for Mr. Srinivasa Rao’s (who played Bapu character) superlative performance, production values and theme, not only Ram has won the Best Director award at the Dada Saheb Phalke film festival but the film listed in the best short film category in the ReelHeART International Film and Screenplay Festival in Toronto and has been recognized by both the European and New York Cinematography Awards, as well as London’s Gold Movie Awards, Venice Shorts, JellyFilm Fest, Los Angeles, and the Amsterdam World International Film Festival. It has won trophies for best biographical film and best screenplay at the Oniros Film Awards in New York, best visual effects and best short film at the Cult Critic Movie Awards and best editing, best score and best short film at Virgin Spring Cinefest.

Talking about the film and Gandhi, Director Ram Said, “Ra’s Metanoia is a periodic drama film with fictional elements. It chronicles Gandhi’s extraordinary life with a combination of fact and fiction whilst encapsulating scientific concepts such as quantum mechanics, Einstein Rosenberg bridge and rare space elements. The film seamlessly weaves a tapestry of a richly narrated story with Gandhi principles and is based on true events of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi’s life, which starts from the first hours of his last day.”

- Advertisement -

“I started writing the plot in my mind when I saw Gandhi’s blood stained shawl in a showcase in Gandhi Museum, New Delhi, where I had gone for my high school educational tour and so it took me nearly 30 years to make this film and I personally feel it is such an amazing experience to have written the story and direct it,” said Ram.

Ram Alladi next titled “Nabhamsi”, is a feature-length film entirely in Sanskrit, set to release soon.