Ram Charan completes 13 years as actor, says he 'cherished every bit of it'

By Glamsham Editorial
Hyderabad, Sep 28 (IANS) Telugu star Ram Charan completed 13 years as an actor on Monday. He says while he has had his share of hits and misses, he has cherished every bit of it.

Son of superstar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan made his debut as an actor in 2007 with the film “Chirutha”, directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film revolves around Charan, a young man in pursuit of the gangster who murdered his parents.

To mark the completion of 13 years, the actor shared a poster of the film and wrote: “Can’t believe it’s already been 13 years. Great highs and a few lows, I’ve cherished every bit of it. Thank you my dearest fans for always standing by me. Humbled by Your love ! Promise to work hard for u guys.”

He added that he remembers every single day of “Chirutha” just like yesterday.

“Thank you @PuriJagannadh Garu, @VyjayanthiMovies, nehasharmaofficial, Mani Sharma garu and the whole team. And Happy Birthday Puri Jagan garu !!!” he wrote.

Ram Charan will be seen in “Baahubali” director SS Rajamouli’s next big-ticket film, “RRR”. The mega-budget film stars Ram Charan along with Jr. NTR and Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

The film also features international actors Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody and Samuthirakani.

The period drama narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Unconfirmed reports have stated that the film is being produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore.

–IANS

dc/vnc

