Ram Gopal Varma launches OTT platform, to stream ‘D Company’

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter on Monday to announce the launch of his OTT platform, Spark OTT. He marks his entry into digital space with his film “D Company”. The film will stream May 15 onwards.

Sharing a video of celebrities such as Prabhas, SS Rajamouli and Prakash Raj wishing the filmmaker all the best, he wrote about how his film would be streamed on the platform. The video also had glimpses of the film.

“Thanking all the well wishers of SPARK OTT Streaming from May 15 th with D COMPANY FILM,” he wrote.

The film is based on Dawood Ibrahim and showcases the events in his life from 1980 to 1982. It was initially to release in cinemas on March 26 but got delayed.

The film will release in Hindi and Telugu.