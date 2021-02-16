ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Ram Gopal Varma signs brothers Ashwat & Rudr Kanth to play Dawood & Shabir Ibrahim

Ashwat Kanth plays the gangster while brother Rudr Kanth essays Dawood's late elder brother Shabir Ibrahim Kaskar in Ram Gopal Varma's D Company

By Glamsham Editorial
Ram Gopal Varma
Ram Gopal Varma
ADVERTISEMENT

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is gearing up to release his upcoming film, D Company, said to be based on the life of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Budding actor Ashwat Kanth plays the gangster while Ashwat’s brother Rudr Kanth will essay Dawood’s late elder brother Shabir Ibrahim Kaskar.

“The film touches upon his life in detail. Where did he start, how did he form D Company. Apart from the story line, what is interesting is my brother and I are playing reel brothers on screen. That is rare! We translated our real-life chemistry on screen and it wasn’t so difficult,” says Ashwat.

Adds Rudr: “The film talks about the formation of D Company. Dawood and Shabir’s bond and their journey. Not only that, it is rare to see two real-life brothers play reel-life brothers against an underworld backdrop. Because of the casting, the scenes look real.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashwat bagged the role by submitting his audition tape, and then suggested his brother Rudr be auditioned. They also sent across a picture of them together.  –ians/ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articlePatrick Dempsey’s new series halted after unit member tests Covid positive
Next articleOlivia Wilde moves in with Harry Styles?
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Feature

What are a few Bollywood Directors up to these days?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Most of the directors like Imtiaz Ali, Karan Johar, Ram Gopal Varma, Anurag Kashyap took this as an opportunity to spend more time with their families while many focused on their work
Read more
News

Ram Gopal Varma: ‘D Company’ to be mother of all gangster films

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared the first look of his new film D Company, which he says will be the mother of all gangster films.
Read more
News

Rajpal Yadav reacts on being called ‘comedian’ versus an ‘actor’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Rajpal Yadav, an NSD pass out, is popular for his rib-tickling brand of comedy. Oneliners in numerous hits and memorable funny characters such as...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021