Director Ram Gopal Varma has tweeted extending support to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who currently faces sexual harassment allegations from upcoming actress Payal Ghosh.

The @anuragkashyap72 i know is a highly sensitive and emotional person and I never ever saw or heard about him hurting anyone in all of the 20 years that I have known him ..So I frankly can’t picture what’s happening now — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 21, 2020

Varma’s tweet comes at a time Kashyap has been named in #metoo allegation by “Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi” actress Payal Ghosh.

Ever since Payal levelled her charges, Kashyap has received support from several other Bollywood colleagues including filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Vasan Bala and Anubhav Sinha. His ex-wives Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin have stood by him as have actresses Taapsee Pannu, Tisca Chopra, Surveen Chawla, and Mahie Gill among others. –IANS/abh/vnc