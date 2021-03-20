ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Ram Gopal Varma's 'D Company' gets postponed

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma announced on Friday that his upcoming film “D Company” will be postponed owing to rise in Covid cases.

The film, which is said to be based on the life of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, stars Ashwat Kanth in the lead role, while the actor’s younger brother Rudr Kanth will essay the role of Dawood’s late elder brother Shabir Ibrahim Kaskar.

Varma took to Twitter to post the update, tweeting: “Due to the sudden severe covid rise in many parts of the country and also amid continuous news of new lockdowns, we at SPARK decided to postpone the release of D COMPANY ..A new date will be announced ASAP #DCompany @SparkSagar1.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The filmmaker had shared the first look of the film in January and called it the “mother of all gangster films”. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

–IANS

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSharvi Yadav recorded song using voice notes during lockdown
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Joy of watching stumps fly made me bowl fast: Prasidh

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Khurram HabibNew Delhi, March 19 (IANS) While most India players and budding stars struggled to train during the Covid-19 lockdown last year...
Read more
News

Dharmendra gets Covid vaccine shot

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Veteran star Dharmendra got himself vaccinated for COVID-19 protection on Friday evening. The 85-year-old actor tweeted a video where...
Read more
News

Dharmendra reminds all to wear mask as Maharashtra records new high

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Veteran star Dharmendra on Friday tweeted to remind people to wear masks and maintain social distancing, after Maharashtra registered...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Ram Gopal Varma's 'D Company' gets postponed

Sharvi Yadav recorded song using voice notes during lockdown

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Singer Sharvi Yadav has opened up on her experience of recording her latest song via video chatting and voice notes...

Sooraj Pancholi: I would like to play a negative character

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Sooraj Pancholi is eager to play a villain. He wants to essay a negative character that is layered, and full...

Akshita Mudgal: Ishk Par Zor Nahi represents women of today

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actress Akshita Mudgal, who is part of the TV show "Ishk Par Zor Nahi", says that her character is very...

All England Open: Lakshya Sen crashes out in quarters (ld)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Birmingham, March 19 (IANS) India's Lakshya Sen crashed out of the All England Open Championships quarter-finals on Friday, losing to Mark Caljouw of...

India women look to avenge ODI defeat against SA (Preview)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Lucknow, March 19 (IANS) India women will look to avenge their ODI series loss to South Africa women when they take on their...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates