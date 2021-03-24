ADVERTISEMENT
Ramesh Taurani tests Covid positive after 1st dose of vaccine

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Film producer Ramesh Taurani has tested positive for Covid-19. The filmmaker shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, informing that he has tested positive after taking the first dose of the vaccine.

“I have tested positive for COVID and have informed BMC. I have been following all the precautions and taking medications to get better. If you have interacted with me in the past 2 weeks please do get tested. I have taken my 1st vaccine dose and hope to recover from this soon. Please wear a mask and stay safe!” Ramesh Taurani shared in an Instagram post.

Several Bollywood celebrities have tested positive for the virus recently.

On Wednesday, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s team announced that the actor has tested positive for Covid-19 and is living under home quarantine.

On Monday, actor Kartik Aaryan had tweeted to inform that he has tested positive.

Other Bollywood personalities who recently tested positive include actor Ranbir Kapoor, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actors Manoj Bajpayee, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tara Sutaria, and actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik.

–IANS

abh/vnc

