Rana Daggubati happy to visit outdoor shoot location after 'forever'

Hyderabad, Nov 13 (IANS) Telugu star Rana Daggubati managed to visit an outdoor shoot location after a long time on Friday, and he is happy about the experience.

Rana took to Twitter and posted a string of selfies, sitting in a car and flashing a smile.

“Heading to a shoot location outdoors after forever… feels awesome,” he wrote.

“Good luck champ,” a user commented.

“Take proper precautions,” another one commented.

Meanwhile, Rana is venturing into content creation. He will launch his digital platform South Bay on November 15. It is a YouTube channel expected to host varied content including music, unscripted celebrity shows and animation.

On the film front, he will be seen in Haathi Mere Saathi, which will have a theatrical release on Makar Sankranti next year.

–IANS

