Home Bollywood News

Ranbir, Alia, Kareena, Saif, Neetu Kapoor at Riddhima’s b’day bash

By Glamsham Editorial

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Neetu Kapoor, celebrated her 40th birthday in Mumbai last night.

It was a fam-jam at Neetu Kapoor’s house, where Kareena Kapoor Khan with husband Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor were present.

Sharing a glimpse of her birthday celebrations, Riddhima took to Instagram and posted several pictures and videos of the party.

Advtg.

Among the videos was one where her brother Ranbir and Alia are seen dancing to the evergreen disco hit, “Aap jaisa koi”, originally from the 1980 superhit, “Qurbani”, along with her mother Neetu Kapoor, her husband Bharat Sahni and other relatives.

After the bash, sisters Kareena and Karisma took to Instagram and posted birthday wishes for Riddhima.

Kareena walked down the memory lane and uploaded a throwback picture of their late grandfather Raj Kapoor posing with his three granddaughters — Riddhima, Karisma and Kareena.

Advtg.

“Sister sledge Happy birthday beautiful Ridz @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial,” Kareena captioned the image, in which we see Raj Kapoor holding little Kareena and Riddhima in his arms. Karisma stands next to him, with her hands around his neck. –IANS/sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleTV stars Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar in music video on love, resilience
Next articleRanvir Shorey: If you don’t like someone whistle blowing, use freedom of enabling

Related Articles

News

Kangana Ranaut: Industry offered 2-minute roles, item numbers after sleeping with hero

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday made shocking claims, saying all that Bollywood ever offered her were two-minute roles, item numbers and a...
Read more
News

Ranbir, Alia, Kareena, Saif, Neetu Kapoor dance away at Riddhima's b'day bash

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Neetu Kapoor, celebrated her 40th birthday with a bang...
Read more
Dialogues

From Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara these Bollywood Dialogues that give you major travel goals

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
We bring you a list of Bollywood Dialogues from Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani To Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara that inspires the traveler in you and make you travel right away!
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks