Ranbir Kapoor gets candid about ‘Shamshera’: ‘The content has not worked’

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor said Hindi films were being treated unfairly because of the present run of box-office failures, including ‘Shamshera’. Speaking at a promotional media interaction for ‘Brahmastra’ on Wednesday, he said: “If a move does not work, it is only because the content has not worked.”

Obviously referreing to ‘Shamshera’, Ranbir said: “I will give my own examples and won’t speak for other films. I had a film release a few weeks back. I didn’t see anything negative. The film didn’t run at the box office because probably the audience did not like the film. Eventually, it is about the content.”

He added: “If you give a good film and good content … if people feel entertained of course they would want to go to the cinemas … experience different emotions, get moved by the characters, feel the different emotions, get entertained, have a great laugh, cry.”

‘Brahmastra’ is a trilogy from Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Astraverse’. The first instalment, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, is set for release on September 9. It has an ensemble cast, including names such as Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.