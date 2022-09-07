Ranbir Kapoor calls ‘Highway’ Alia Bhatt’s best, became a fan of hers after seeing film

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of his highly anticipated movie ‘Brahmastra’, recently opened up on his favourite performance of his wife, Alia Bhatt.

Alia, who made her debut with the 2012 film ‘Student Of The Year’, has had quite an eventful journey in cinema as she has constantly delivered terrific performances one after the other but, after all these years, Ranbir’s favourite performance of Alia remains her second film, ‘Highway’.

Talking about it, Ranbir said in an IMDb Original video, “She’s probably had the best year any artist has ever had, in the history of actors. She’s had ‘Gangubai’, she’s had ‘RRR’, she’s had ‘Darlings’. And now she’s going to have ‘Brahmastra’.

“The obvious choice would be ‘Gangubai’, but I actually became a fan of Alia from her second film onwards, and that was ‘Highway’

Ranbir added: “I was really looking forward to this film and I actually saw it in the edit. I just knew that this was the birth of an actor which is probably… Indian cinema and world cinema weren’t ready for. I hadn’t seen an actor deliver what she did in that film and I think I became a huge admirer of her work since then.”

For Alia, Ranbir’s performance in ‘Barfi!’ (which incidentally released in the same year when she made her screen debut) takes the cake.

Talking about her husband’s performance in ‘Barfi!’, the actress said, “I think it is just so simple, funny at the same time, so heartbreaking. He literally did not speak through the film, did everything through his eyes, and that was the most beautiful part. It is one of my favourite, most impactful Ranbir Kapoor performances.”

As ‘Brahmastra’ nears its release, the film has become a part of their DNA now as Ranbir mentioned in the video, “It’s been five years. Ayan, Alia, and I are also really close friends, so on every occasion in our lives, if it’s a birthday, if it’s Diwali, if it’s Christmas, if it’s our marriage, we were always talking about ‘Brahmstra’. So, it never really left our system.”

‘Brahmastra’, directed by Ayan Mukerji, will drop in theatres on September 9.