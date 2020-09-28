Home Bollywood News

Ranbir Kapoor turns 38: Sisters Riddhima, Kareena wish 'Best Bro'

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Ranbir Kapoor is not on social media, but his fans and family members have flooded almost all digital platforms with the best wishes for the actor on his 38th birthday on Monday.

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a collage of her pictures with him on Instagram, and wrote: “Happiest bday AWESOMENESS! Love you so much#babybrother #38andfab,” she wrote on Instagram.

Today also marks the birthday of Ranbir’s aunt Rima Jain. Wishing both of them, Ranbir’s first cousin, actress actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, posted on Instagram: “Great minds, great people born on the same day…wah. Happy Birthday Best Aunt and Best Bro,” Kareena captioned the post.

Advtg.

Cousin Kareena also shared an unseen picture of the two from their childhood days.

Singer Armaan Malik, too, wished Ranbir.

“Happy birthday to one of my absolute favourites #RanbirKapoor! You’re a talent beyond compare keep shining brother,” he tweeted.

Advtg.

Ranbir will share screen in Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahmastra”, also featuring Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. He also has Karan Malhotra’s “Shamshera” coming up, with Vaani Kapoor.

–IANS

sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleAsha Negi responds to trolling with a witty yet humble reply
Next articleKorean pop superband BTS confirm new album BE

Related Articles

News

Amitabh Bachchan is such a style icon: Priya Patil, KBC stylist

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan is among the most comfortable superstars to work with, says Priya Patil, his stylist on Kaun Banega Crorepati...
Read more
News

Ranbir Kapoor to turn 38 on Monday Riddhima starts b’day countdown

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Sunday started a countdown for the former's birthday. Taking to Instagram Story,...
Read more
News

50 years of YRF: Aditya Chopra unveils this new logo

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Filmmaker Aditya Chopra has unveiled a new logo of Yash Raj Films that marks the beginning of the 50-year celebrations of the...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Ranbir Kapoor turns 38: Sisters Riddhima, Kareena wish 'Best Bro' 1

Sona Mohapatra: The men in film land only stick to milk...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Singer Sona Mohapatra finds it strange that only actresses are being singled out as alleged drug users in Bollywood, while...
Ranbir Kapoor turns 38: Sisters Riddhima, Kareena wish 'Best Bro' 2

Tiger Shroff shares flying kick video after injury

Ranbir Kapoor turns 38: Sisters Riddhima, Kareena wish 'Best Bro' 2

CBI: We are conducting probe into Sushant case professionally

Ranbir Kapoor turns 38: Sisters Riddhima, Kareena wish 'Best Bro' 2

Vijay Deverakonda teams up with Telugu hitmaker Sukumar, promises 'memorable cinema'

Gwyneth Paltrow rings in 48th birthday with a cheeky snap

Gwyneth Paltrow rings in 48th birthday with a cheeky snap

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Won't be complacent, will focus on giving our best against SRH:...

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks