ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Ranbir-Parineeti starrer 'Animal' on Dussehra 2022

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) The Ranbir Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra starrer Animal will hit screens on Dussehra 2022. Members of the cast — Parineeti, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol — took to Twitter on Monday to confirm the release date.

“ANIMAL in cinemas Dussehra 2022!,” posted Parineeti, while Bobby, who is also part of the film tweeted: “ANIMAL starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga to have a Dusshera 2022 release. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Murad Khetani & Krishan Kumar.”

The film marks Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s return as director after the 2017 Telugu blockbuster “Arjun Reddy” and its equally popular Bollywood remake “Kabir Singh”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Animal” is a gangster drama that revolves around the ever-changing nature of the relationship shared by the characters where the protagonist becomes like an animal in nature.

Parineeti plays Ranbir’s wife in the film while Anil plays his father. According to reports, the film is expected to go on floors in June. 

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

anj/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleShivangi Joshi glowing in monochrome picture
Next articleGolden Globes 2021: 'Nomadland', 'Borat' 'The Crown' win top honours
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Honey Singh releases dance track 'Shor Machega'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Music composer and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh released his dance track "Shor Machega", which is also the first...
Read more
News

Kiara Advani shares her Manali ‘snow glow’

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is currently in Manali, shooting for her upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Read more
News

Salman Khan-Mika Singh come together after 4 years

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Singer Mika Singh will be seen performing with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan after 4 years in the upcoming show Indian Pro Music League (IMPL).
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021