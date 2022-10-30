Ranbir practised Ido Portal fitness method for his 'Brahmastra' character

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Ranbir Kapoor has admitted that his role of Shiva in the mythological adventure film ‘Brahmastra’ was very complex to put into action and it took a lot for him to give a definite shape to the character.

With the film scheduled to drop on OTT after its successful theatrical run, Ranbir said in a statement: “Shiva was a very complex character on paper. And we had to do a lot of prep to bring him to life. The way he walks, runs, fights, dances – almost every aspect of his physicality that involves movement- had to be designed.”

He further spoke about practising the Ido Portal Method, a form of a physical fitness practice utilising the practitioner’s own bodyweight and movements, rather than external weights and machines, to develop strength, agility and flexibility.

Ranbir explained: “Shiva’s relationship with fire needed to be graphed – both emotionally and physically. I trained a lot and did many workshops with Ayan and a few specialists, including Ido Portal, which helped me with that graphing. And it finally translated into the character and journey you see on screen.”

‘Brahmastra’, which also stars Ranbir’s wife Alia Bhatt, veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 4, 2022 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

