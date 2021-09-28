HomeBollywoodNews

Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from Shamshera unveiled on his birthday

Ranbir Kapoor turned 39 on Tuesday and to treat his fans on the occasion Yash Raj Films shared a glimpse of the actor's look from his upcoming film 'Shamshera'.

By Glamsham Bureau
Ranbir Kapoor's first look from Shamshera unveiled on his birthday
Ranbir Kapoor's first look from Shamshera unveiled on his birthday
- Advertisement -

Ranbir Kapoor turned 39 on Tuesday and to treat his fans on the occasion Yash Raj Films shared a glimpse of the actor’s look from his upcoming film ‘Shamshera’.

Without sharing too much, the camera focuses on Ranbir’s intense eyes. The actor is flaunting long hair and has a mark on his forehead.

- Advertisement -

The poster has ‘A legend will rise’ and ’18th March 2022′ written on it.

Ranbir has been paired opposite Vaani Kapoor in this action spectacle. Directed by Karan Malhotra, ‘Shamshera’ will also have Sanjay Dutt playing the nemesis to Ranbir’s character.

- Advertisement -

The actor will also be seen in upcoming films ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Animal’.

–IANS dc/bg

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKanika Dhillon says given a choice, she can work 24×7
Next articleR Kelly found guilty of all charges in sex trafficking case
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,148FansLike
44,090FollowersFollow
6,257FollowersFollow
57,505FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv