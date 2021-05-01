Randeep Hooda makes for the perfect villain

Adv.

Salman Khan Films shares Randeep Hooda’s look as Rana in the latest poster of ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’.

Taking to their social media, SKF shared the poster which shows Randeep Hooda in a complete black outfit, donning long hair and sunglasses as they wrote, “Meet Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai’s Nemesis, Rana: Evil without mercy

Directed by Prabhu Deva the film stars Salman Khan and Disha Patani pivotal roles with Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

The film is slated to release on May 13 on the occasion of Eid, in theatres and on the pay-per-view platform Zeeplex.